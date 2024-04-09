Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Philadelphia 76ers

Current Records: Detroit 13-65, Philadelphia 44-35

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.30

What to Know

The 76ers will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center. The Pistons are crawling into this matchup hobbled by four consecutive losses, while the 76ers will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the 76ers ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against the Spurs by a score of 133-126. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 0:25 mark of the second quarter, when Philadelphia was facing a 64-51 deficit.

Tyrese Maxey had an outrageously good game as he scored 52 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. He didn't help the 76ers' cause all that much against the Grizzlies on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the Pistons couldn't handle the Nets on Saturday and fell 113-103. Detroit was up 19 in the second but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

The losing side was boosted by Chimezie Metu, who scored 20 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. He is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last three games he's played.

Philadelphia pushed their record up to 44-35 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive performance across that stretch, as they averaged 123.3 points per game. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-65.

Everything went the 76ers' way against the Pistons in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 as the 76ers made off with a 124-92 victory. In that match, the 76ers amassed a halftime lead of 61-39, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Tuesday.

Odds

Philadelphia is a big 15-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 219.5 points.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.