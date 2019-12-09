How to watch Suns vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Phoenix (home) vs. Minnesota (away)

Current Records: Phoenix 10-12; Minnesota 10-12

What to Know

The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.09 points per game. They will challenge the Phoenix Suns on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Minnesota is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.

The Timberwolves ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Sunday, losing 142-125.

Meanwhile, Phoenix was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 115-109 to the Houston Rockets. SG Devin Booker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 35 points and five assists.

Minnesota isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota enters the matchup with 6.36 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Suns are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only 3.91 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.98

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 234

Series History

Minnesota have won nine out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.