How to watch Suns vs. Timberwolves: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Suns vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Phoenix (home) vs. Minnesota (away)
Current Records: Phoenix 10-12; Minnesota 10-12
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.09 points per game. They will challenge the Phoenix Suns on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Minnesota is limping into the contest on a four-game losing streak.
The Timberwolves ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Sunday, losing 142-125.
Meanwhile, Phoenix was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 115-109 to the Houston Rockets. SG Devin Booker put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 35 points and five assists.
Minnesota isn't expected to pull this one out, but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Now might not be the best time to take Minnesota against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Minnesota enters the matchup with 6.36 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. On the other end of the spectrum, the Suns are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest blocked shots per game in the league, having accrued only 3.91 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $8.98
Odds
The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 234
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won nine out of their last 15 games against Phoenix.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Phoenix 100 vs. Minnesota 98
- Jan 22, 2019 - Minnesota 118 vs. Phoenix 91
- Jan 20, 2019 - Minnesota 116 vs. Phoenix 114
- Dec 15, 2018 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Dec 23, 2017 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 106
- Dec 16, 2017 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Nov 26, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 11, 2017 - Phoenix 118 vs. Minnesota 110
- Jan 24, 2017 - Minnesota 112 vs. Phoenix 111
- Dec 19, 2016 - Minnesota 115 vs. Phoenix 108
- Nov 25, 2016 - Minnesota 98 vs. Phoenix 85
- Mar 28, 2016 - Minnesota 121 vs. Phoenix 116
- Mar 14, 2016 - Phoenix 107 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 17, 2016 - Minnesota 117 vs. Phoenix 87
- Dec 13, 2015 - Phoenix 108 vs. Minnesota 101
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Quarterly Grades: Bucks among 'A' teams
Also, the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat have earned grades few expected from them entering...
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 9 advice, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Winners and Losers: Lakers NBA's best
Devonte' Graham is making a name for himself in Charlotte while Chris Paul is making enemies...
-
LeBron-AD join Kobe-Shaq in Lakers lore
This tandem is about as close to unstoppable as it gets
-
Rookie Rankings: Rui jumps to No. 1
This draft class may not be filled will star power, but it's deep in rotation players and that's...
-
NBA Buy or Sell: Clips ahead of Lakers?
Also, is a Love trade imminent? Has Orlando fixed its offense? Will there be an All-Star appearance...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans