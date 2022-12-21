Who's Playing

Portland @ Oklahoma City

Current Records: Portland 17-14; Oklahoma City 13-18

What to Know

This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.1 points per matchup. Oklahoma City and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Thunder and Portland will really light up the scoreboard.

The Trail Blazers are out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. Oklahoma City skirted by Portland 123-121 thanks to a clutch jumper from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the clock expired. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 35 points and six assists.

Despite Oklahoma City winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Portland as a four-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Oklahoma City is 16-6 against the spread when expected to lose.

Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 13-18 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 17-14. If Oklahoma City want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points and six assists, and power forward Jerami Grant, who had 26 points along with eight boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Portland have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Oklahoma City.