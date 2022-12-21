Who's Playing
Portland @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Portland 17-14; Oklahoma City 13-18
What to Know
This Wednesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.1 points per matchup. Oklahoma City and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the Thunder and Portland will really light up the scoreboard.
The Trail Blazers are out to make up for these teams' game on Monday. Oklahoma City skirted by Portland 123-121 thanks to a clutch jumper from shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the clock expired. It was another big night for Oklahoma City's Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 35 points and six assists.
Despite Oklahoma City winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Portland as a four-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that Oklahoma City is 16-6 against the spread when expected to lose.
Oklahoma City's win lifted them to 13-18 while Portland's loss dropped them down to 17-14. If Oklahoma City want to win, they will need to focus on stopping Portland's point guard Damian Lillard, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 28 points and six assists, and power forward Jerami Grant, who had 26 points along with eight boards. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center -- Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Trail Blazers are a 4-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trail Blazers as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -108
Series History
Portland have won 17 out of their last 33 games against Oklahoma City.
- Dec 19, 2022 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 121
- Apr 05, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 94
- Mar 28, 2022 - Oklahoma City 134 vs. Portland 131
- Feb 04, 2022 - Oklahoma City 96 vs. Portland 93
- Jan 31, 2022 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Portland 81
- Apr 03, 2021 - Portland 133 vs. Oklahoma City 85
- Feb 16, 2021 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Jan 25, 2021 - Oklahoma City 125 vs. Portland 122
- Jan 18, 2020 - Oklahoma City 119 vs. Portland 106
- Dec 08, 2019 - Oklahoma City 108 vs. Portland 96
- Nov 27, 2019 - Portland 136 vs. Oklahoma City 119
- Oct 30, 2019 - Portland 102 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Apr 23, 2019 - Portland 118 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Apr 21, 2019 - Portland 111 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Apr 19, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 108
- Apr 16, 2019 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 94
- Apr 14, 2019 - Portland 104 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2019 - Oklahoma City 129 vs. Portland 121
- Feb 11, 2019 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Portland 111
- Jan 22, 2019 - Oklahoma City 123 vs. Portland 114
- Jan 04, 2019 - Oklahoma City 111 vs. Portland 109
- Mar 25, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 105
- Mar 03, 2018 - Portland 108 vs. Oklahoma City 100
- Jan 09, 2018 - Portland 117 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- Nov 05, 2017 - Portland 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Mar 07, 2017 - Portland 126 vs. Oklahoma City 121
- Mar 02, 2017 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 109
- Feb 05, 2017 - Oklahoma City 105 vs. Portland 99
- Dec 13, 2016 - Portland 114 vs. Oklahoma City 95
- Apr 06, 2016 - Portland 120 vs. Oklahoma City 115
- Mar 14, 2016 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Portland 94
- Jan 10, 2016 - Portland 115 vs. Oklahoma City 110
- Dec 16, 2015 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Portland 90