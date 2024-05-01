The Knicks are battling the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs, but New York will have to go the rest of the way without Bojan Bogdanovic. The veteran forward underwent season-ending surgery on his left foot Wednesday and will be re-evaluated in three months, the team announced. The Athletic also reported that Bogdanovic will undergo wrist surgery. Bogdanovic exited New York's Game 4 win with a foot injury just a minute after checking into the third quarter. It's a significant blow to the Knicks, who are already without Julius Randle for the playoffs, and were without Mitchell Robinson in Game 4 after spraining his ankle earlier in the series.

Bogdanovic sustained the foot injury just a minute into the second half Sunday. As he went to dive for a loose ball, his left foot got caught under Nicolas Batum who was also challenging for the ball, and as Bogdanovic lunged forward, his ankle rolled a bit. He immediately began grabbing at his foot in pain, and though he was able to get up and walk back to the locker room, he was ruled out for the rest of the game shortly after.

It's unclear exactly when Bogdanovic injured his wrist, but given that his playing time diminished from 19.2 minutes in the regular season with the Knicks to just 12.8 minutes in the playoffs, it seems that he may have picked up a wrist injury in this series against Philadelphia.

"Obviously, you hate to see anyone get hurt, but it's been our reality all season," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before Tuesday's Game 5. "Julius being out, Mitch being out, OG being out, Isaiah being out -- the next guy, get in there and get the job done. And that's what we have to do."

While Bogdanovic's production decreased after he was traded to New York from the Pistons back in February, he still proved to be a key bench scorer for a Knicks offense that has dealt with injuries to top players since the trade deadline. He's a reliable 3-point threat, and without him, the dwindling depth that the Knicks are running with right now will put more pressure on the team.

We've seen Miles McBride step up so far, averaging 12.8 points on a blistering 52.6% from 3-point range, so perhaps he can be the scoring threat off the bench the Knicks will now need in Bogdanovic's absence.