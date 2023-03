Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Minnesota

Current Records: Los Angeles 38-38; Minnesota 39-38

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Minnesota Timberwolves and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of last year. The Lakers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Target Center at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Allowing an average of 116.57 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.

Los Angeles strolled past the Chicago Bulls with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 121-110. Center Anthony Davis had a stellar game for Los Angeles as he dropped a double-double on 38 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, falling 107-100. A silver lining for Minnesota was the play of shooting guard Anthony Edwards, who had 31 points and six assists.

Los Angeles' victory brought them up to 38-38 while the Timberwolves' loss pulled them down to 39-38. The Lakers are 19-18 after wins this year, and Minnesota is 18-19 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBATV

Odds

The Timberwolves are a slight 1-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won 16 out of their last 25 games against Los Angeles.