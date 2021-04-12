Who's Playing

Brooklyn @ Minnesota

Current Records: Brooklyn 36-17; Minnesota 14-40

What to Know

This Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.72 points per game. They are getting right back to it as they host the Brooklyn Nets at 8 p.m. ET April 12 at Target Center. Minnesota isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

It was a close one, but on Sunday the Timberwolves sidestepped the Chicago Bulls for a 121-117 victory. Minnesota's center Karl-Anthony Towns did his thing and almost posted a triple-double on 27 points, 12 rebounds, and eight dimes. That makes it ten consecutive games in which Towns has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's and the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup this past Saturday was up for grabs at halftime, but Brooklyn was thoroughly outmatched 65-43 in the second half. Brooklyn's bruising 126-101 loss to the Lakers might stick with them for a while. The Nets were probably expecting an easy win given their 11.5-point advantage in the point spread, but Los Angeles gave them no such satisfaction. The top scorer for Brooklyn was power forward Kevin Durant (22 points).

The Timberwolves are now 14-40 while Brooklyn sits at 36-17. Minnesota is 1-12 after wins this year, and Brooklyn is 10-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Monday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Bettors have moved against the Nets slightly, as the game opened with the Nets as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won eight out of their last 11 games against Brooklyn.