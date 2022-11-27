Who's Playing
Golden State @ Minnesota
Current Records: Golden State 10-10; Minnesota 10-9
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. The Dubs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.45 points per game.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Golden State and the Utah Jazz this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Warriors wrapped it up with a 129-118 victory at home. It was another big night for the Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five boards.
Meanwhile, Minnesota was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 110-108 to the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 17 rebounds, and point guard D'Angelo Russell, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.
Golden State's win lifted them to 10-10 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if Golden State can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won nine out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.
- Mar 01, 2022 - Minnesota 129 vs. Golden State 114
- Jan 27, 2022 - Golden State 124 vs. Minnesota 115
- Jan 16, 2022 - Minnesota 119 vs. Golden State 99
- Nov 10, 2021 - Minnesota 0 vs. Golden State 0
- Apr 29, 2021 - Golden State 0 vs. Minnesota 0
- Jan 27, 2021 - Golden State 123 vs. Minnesota 111
- Jan 25, 2021 - Golden State 130 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 02, 2020 - Minnesota 99 vs. Golden State 84
- Dec 23, 2019 - Golden State 113 vs. Minnesota 104
- Nov 08, 2019 - Minnesota 125 vs. Golden State 119
- Mar 29, 2019 - Minnesota 131 vs. Golden State 130
- Mar 19, 2019 - Golden State 117 vs. Minnesota 107
- Dec 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 02, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Minnesota 99
- Mar 11, 2018 - Minnesota 109 vs. Golden State 103
- Jan 25, 2018 - Golden State 126 vs. Minnesota 113
- Nov 08, 2017 - Minnesota 0 vs. Golden State 0
- Apr 04, 2017 - Minnesota 0 vs. Golden State 0
- Mar 10, 2017 - Minnesota 103 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 11, 2016 - Golden State 0 vs. Minnesota 0
- Nov 26, 2016 - Golden State 115 vs. Minnesota 102
- Apr 05, 2016 - Minnesota 0 vs. Golden State 0
- Mar 21, 2016 - Golden State 0 vs. Minnesota 0
- Nov 12, 2015 - Golden State 0 vs. Minnesota 0