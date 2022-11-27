Who's Playing

Golden State @ Minnesota

Current Records: Golden State 10-10; Minnesota 10-9

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Target Center. The Dubs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 117.45 points per game.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Golden State and the Utah Jazz this past Friday was still a pretty decisive one as the Warriors wrapped it up with a 129-118 victory at home. It was another big night for the Dubs' point guard Stephen Curry, who shot 6-for-13 from beyond the arc and finished with 33 points and five boards.

Meanwhile, Minnesota was close but no cigar this past Friday as they fell 110-108 to the Charlotte Hornets. The Timberwolves' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of center Rudy Gobert, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 17 rebounds, and point guard D'Angelo Russell, who posted a double-double on 20 points and ten dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is expected to win a tight contest. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Golden State's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Golden State's win lifted them to 10-10 while Minnesota's loss dropped them down to 10-9. We'll see if Golden State can repeat their recent success or if Minnesota bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports - North

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $40.00

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Golden State have won nine out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.