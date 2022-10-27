The Wemby Watch is on, and I'm not just talking about this website's ongoing series tracking stretch-stretch-stretch-stretch big man Victor Wembaynama and his impact on the 2023 NBA Draft. When the 18-year-old French prodigy, who is virtually certain to be selected first overall seven months from now, plays against JL Bourg Basket on Saturday, you will be able to watch it without going to a small arena in Eastern France. All you must do to see his 8-foot wingspan is open the NBA's official app at 2 p.m. ET.

The league announced on Thursday that it will stream every game that Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, Wembanyama's team, plays in the LNB Betclic ELITE regular season and playoffs. Here are the four Metropolitans 92 games that are currently scheduled to be streamed:

Oct. 29, 2 p.m. ET: Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 at Bourg-en-Bresse

Nov. 4, 3:30 p.m. ET: Limoges at Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92

Nov. 20, 2 p.m. ET: Nanterre at Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92

Nov. 26, 3 p.m. ET: Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 at Nancy

The NBA will update this preliminary Wemby Schedule at a later date. It will also stream the LNB All-Star Game on Dec. 29 and the Leaders Cup Games from Feb. 17-19.

According to the press release, this is part of a broader goal "to bring fans live basketball from professional leagues around the world." It is a collaboration between the NBA, the LNB, the French Federation of Basketball and Sportradar.

Previously, the NBA streamed some stateside summer pro-am basketball -- the CrawsOver in Seattle and the Drew League in Los Angeles -- on its app.