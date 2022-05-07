Who's Playing
Memphis @ Golden State
Current Records: Memphis 1-1; Golden State 1-1
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET May 7 at Chase Center. The Grizzlies should still be riding high after a win, while Golden State will be looking to regain their footing.
Golden State is out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. Memphis snuck past Golden State with a 106-101 victory. Point guard Ja Morant took over for Memphis, finishing with 47 points (a whopping 44% of their total) and eight assists along with eight boards.
Despite Memphis winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Warriors as a seven-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Grizzlies are 13-5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.
Golden State's loss took them down to 1-1 while Memphis' victory pulled them up to 1-1. Morant will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 47 points, eight dimes and eight rebounds on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Golden State's defense can bottle him up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $275.00
Odds
The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Memphis.
- May 03, 2022 - Memphis 106 vs. Golden State 101
- May 01, 2022 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 116
- Mar 28, 2022 - Memphis 123 vs. Golden State 95
- Jan 11, 2022 - Memphis 116 vs. Golden State 108
- Dec 23, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 104
- Oct 28, 2021 - Memphis 104 vs. Golden State 101
- May 21, 2021 - Memphis 117 vs. Golden State 112
- May 16, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Memphis 101
- Mar 20, 2021 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 103
- Mar 19, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 12, 2020 - Memphis 122 vs. Golden State 102
- Dec 09, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 102
- Nov 19, 2019 - Golden State 114 vs. Memphis 95
- Apr 10, 2019 - Memphis 132 vs. Golden State 117
- Mar 27, 2019 - Golden State 118 vs. Memphis 103
- Dec 17, 2018 - Golden State 110 vs. Memphis 93
- Nov 05, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Memphis 101
- Dec 30, 2017 - Golden State 141 vs. Memphis 128
- Dec 20, 2017 - Golden State 97 vs. Memphis 84
- Oct 21, 2017 - Memphis 111 vs. Golden State 101
- Mar 26, 2017 - Golden State 106 vs. Memphis 94
- Feb 10, 2017 - Golden State 122 vs. Memphis 107
- Jan 06, 2017 - Memphis 128 vs. Golden State 119
- Dec 10, 2016 - Memphis 110 vs. Golden State 89
- Apr 13, 2016 - Golden State 125 vs. Memphis 104
- Apr 09, 2016 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 99
- Nov 11, 2015 - Golden State 100 vs. Memphis 84
- Nov 02, 2015 - Golden State 119 vs. Memphis 69