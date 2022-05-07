Who's Playing

Memphis @ Golden State

Current Records: Memphis 1-1; Golden State 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Memphis Grizzlies will be on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Golden State Warriors will meet up at 8:30 p.m. ET May 7 at Chase Center. The Grizzlies should still be riding high after a win, while Golden State will be looking to regain their footing.

Golden State is out to make up for these teams' game on Tuesday. Memphis snuck past Golden State with a 106-101 victory. Point guard Ja Morant took over for Memphis, finishing with 47 points (a whopping 44% of their total) and eight assists along with eight boards.

Despite Memphis winning this past one, the oddsmakers have the Warriors as a seven-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Grizzlies are 13-5-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Golden State's loss took them down to 1-1 while Memphis' victory pulled them up to 1-1. Morant will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 47 points, eight dimes and eight rebounds on Tuesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if Golden State's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $275.00

Odds

The Warriors are a solid 7-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 16 out of their last 28 games against Memphis.