3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Pacers and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Bucks 98-85.

If the Pacers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, the Bucks will have to make due with a 1-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Indiana Pacers

Regular Season Records: Milwaukee 49-33, Indiana 47-35

How To Watch

When: Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, April 28, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: TNT

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $91.99

What to Know

Current Series Standings: Indiana 2, Milwaukee 1

The Pacers will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will fight it out against the Milwaukee Bucks in an Eastern Conference playoff matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The timing is sure in the Pacers' favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home while the Bucks have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

On Friday, the Pacers needed a bit of extra time to put away the Bucks. They had just enough and edged the Bucks out 121-118. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Indiana has posted against Milwaukee since November 9, 2023.

Despite the loss, the Bucks had strong showings from Khris Middleton, who dropped a double-double on 42 points and ten rebounds, and Damian Lillard, who scored 28 points along with eight assists and three steals. Lillard's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Pacers are sitting pretty at the moment, as they lead the series with the Bucks 2-1. Check CBS Sports after the game to find out if the Pacers extend their lead or if the Bucks can claw their way back.

Odds

Indiana is a big 9.5-point favorite against Milwaukee, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Milwaukee.