Who's Playing
New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers
Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Indiana 47-35Current Series Standings: New York 2, Indiana 0
How To Watch
- When: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $84.00
What to Know
Two dominant guards in Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. On Friday, the New York Knicks will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.
The Pacers are out to put a dent in the Knicks' postseason run, something the Pacers tried (and failed) to do on Wednesday. The Knicks came out on top against the Pacers by a score of 130-121. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 11:27 mark of the third quarter, when New York was facing a 75-63 deficit.
The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brunson led the charge by scoring 29 points along with five assists and three steals. Brunson's evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Donte DiVincenzo was another key contributor, scoring 28 points along with six rebounds.
The Knicks are on top in this series right now, leading the Pacers 2-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Knicks can extend their lead or if the Pacers can make up some ground.
Odds
Indiana is a solid 7-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is 222.5 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.
- May 08, 2024 - New York 130 vs. Indiana 121
- May 06, 2024 - New York 121 vs. Indiana 117
- Feb 10, 2024 - Indiana 125 vs. New York 111
- Feb 01, 2024 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 105
- Dec 30, 2023 - Indiana 140 vs. New York 126
- Apr 09, 2023 - Indiana 141 vs. New York 136
- Apr 05, 2023 - New York 138 vs. Indiana 129
- Jan 11, 2023 - New York 119 vs. Indiana 113
- Dec 18, 2022 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 106
- Jan 04, 2022 - New York 104 vs. Indiana 94