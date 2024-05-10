Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Indiana Pacers

Regular Season Records: New York 50-32, Indiana 47-35

How To Watch

When: Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, May 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $84.00

What to Know

Current Series Standings: New York 2, Indiana 0

Two dominant guards in Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton are getting ready to go toe-to-toe. On Friday, the New York Knicks will fight it out against the Indiana Pacers in an Eastern Conference playoff contest at 7:00 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Knicks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

The Pacers are out to put a dent in the Knicks' postseason run, something the Pacers tried (and failed) to do on Wednesday. The Knicks came out on top against the Pacers by a score of 130-121. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 11:27 mark of the third quarter, when New York was facing a 75-63 deficit.

The Knicks' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brunson led the charge by scoring 29 points along with five assists and three steals. Brunson's evening made it six games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points. Donte DiVincenzo was another key contributor, scoring 28 points along with six rebounds.

The Knicks are on top in this series right now, leading the Pacers 2-0. Check back on CBS Sports after the game to see if the Knicks can extend their lead or if the Pacers can make up some ground.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 7-point favorite against New York, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

New York has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.