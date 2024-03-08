The NBA does not stop. There's always something to talk about in the league, which is why CBS Sports is launching the Beyond the Arc podcast. Hosted by John Gonzalez, Ashley Nicole Moss and Bill Reiter, the show will air five times a week, tackling the biggest headlines, breaking news and most interesting storylines in the NBA.

Beyond the Arc launches Monday, March 11, as the NBA stretch run kicks into high gear and eyes turn toward the playoffs. The three hosts will be joined by special guests from in and around the league, including former NBA coach Avery Johnson, as they share their opinions and insights.

With the Celtics trying to win their first title of the Jayson Tatum-Jaylen Brown era, Nikola Jokic trying to secure another MVP (and another championship), and LeBron James trying to push the Lakers toward another deep postseason run, you won't want to miss an episode. You can download and subscribe to Beyond the Arc on YouTube, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

