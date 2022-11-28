The Utah Jazz (12-10) came within a single basket of snapping a three-game skid on Saturday night, but instead, extended their current losing streak to four games ahead of Monday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls (8-11). After their first 19 games last season, the Bulls were also a 12-win team, but things haven't gone as well for them to start 2022-23. However, they have won two of their last three games, and could get back to building some positive momentum against a Jazz team that is rapidly losing it.

Game time from Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City is set for 9 p.m. ET, where the Jazz are 6-2 this season.

Jazz vs. Bulls spread: Jazz -2

Jazz vs. Bulls over/under: 235.5 points

Jazz vs. Bulls money line: Utah -130, Chicago +110

What you need to know about the Jazz

The Jazz fought till the end and almost stole a win from the Phoenix Suns on Saturday, but left the Footprint Center with a 113-112 loss. The result came despite strong individual performances from shooting guard Collin Sexton, who had 20 points and five assists, and Jordan Clarkson, who had 22 points and five assists along with five rebounds. As a team, Utah shot 50.6% from the field and made 40.6% of its three-pointers, but it wasn't enough for the win.

The margins have been narrow over this recent skid for the Jazz, but there are a couple of things that have been weighing them down. Over its last four games, Utah has turned the ball over an average of 14.3 times while forcing 12 turnovers, and it has allowed opponents to shoot 40.9% from downtown. Although they shot well from beyond the arc on Saturday, over this recent lull, the Jazz have hit just 34.6% of their threes.

What you need to know about the Bulls

Speaking of close games, Chicago took things to overtime game against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday but wound up with a 123-119 loss. DeMar DeRozan played well, and finished with 30 points and six assists. Meanwhile, Zach LaVine has been inefficient, but still managed to score 27 points against OKC on a 9-for-23 shooting night.

One thing that Chicago has going for it coming into the matchup is that it has been one of the league's better teams at creating turnovers. Opponents have averaged 16.3 giveaways per game against the Bulls this season, and that could be an issue for the Jazz, considering their recent struggles in possession. Chicago's record is also a product of the fact that they have had the strongest strength of schedule in the NBA so far this year.

