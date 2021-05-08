Who's Playing
Denver @ Utah
Current Records: Denver 44-22; Utah 48-18
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 9 p.m. ET May 7 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Nuggets strolled past the New York Knicks with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 113-97. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists. Jokic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Meanwhile, Utah was completely in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the San Antonio Spurs 126-94 at home. With the Jazz ahead 66-42 at the half, the game was all but over already. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 30 points in addition to six boards.
The Nuggets are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.
Denver is now 44-22 while Utah sits at 48-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver enters the contest with a 48.50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But the Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Utah have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Denver.
- Jan 31, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Utah 117
- Jan 17, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Denver 105
- Sep 01, 2020 - Denver 80 vs. Utah 78
- Aug 30, 2020 - Denver 119 vs. Utah 107
- Aug 25, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Utah 107
- Aug 23, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Denver 127
- Aug 21, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Denver 87
- Aug 19, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Denver 105
- Aug 17, 2020 - Denver 135 vs. Utah 125
- Aug 08, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Utah 132
- Feb 05, 2020 - Denver 98 vs. Utah 95
- Jan 30, 2020 - Denver 106 vs. Utah 100
- Apr 09, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 28, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Denver 104
- Jan 23, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 03, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 88
- Jan 05, 2018 - Denver 99 vs. Utah 91
- Dec 26, 2017 - Denver 107 vs. Utah 83
- Nov 28, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 77
- Oct 18, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 96
- Jan 24, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 93
- Dec 03, 2016 - Utah 105 vs. Denver 98
- Nov 23, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Denver 83
- Nov 20, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Utah 91
- Apr 10, 2016 - Utah 100 vs. Denver 84
- Feb 03, 2016 - Utah 85 vs. Denver 81
- Dec 18, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Denver 88
- Nov 05, 2015 - Utah 96 vs. Denver 84
Injury Report for Utah
- Udoka Azubuike: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)
- Juwan Morgan: Out (Heel)
- Donovan Mitchell: Out (Ankle)
Injury Report for Denver
- Zeke Nnaji: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)
- Will Barton: Out (Hamstring)
- Monte Morris: Out (Hamstring)
- PJ Dozier: Out (Groin)
- Jamal Murray: Out for the Season (Knee)