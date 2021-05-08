Who's Playing

Denver @ Utah

Current Records: Denver 44-22; Utah 48-18

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets and the Utah Jazz will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 9 p.m. ET May 7 at Vivint Smart Home Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Nuggets strolled past the New York Knicks with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 113-97. It was another big night for Denver's center Nikola Jokic, who posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists. Jokic's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Meanwhile, Utah was completely in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the San Antonio Spurs 126-94 at home. With the Jazz ahead 66-42 at the half, the game was all but over already. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Jordan Clarkson, who had 30 points in addition to six boards.

The Nuggets are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-2 against the spread when expected to lose.

Denver is now 44-22 while Utah sits at 48-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Denver enters the contest with a 48.50% field goal percentage, good for fourth best in the league. But the Jazz have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.60%, which places them second in the league. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena -- Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt

Altitude Sports & Entertainmnt Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jazz are a 4.5-point favorite against the Nuggets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won 15 out of their last 28 games against Denver.

Jan 31, 2021 - Denver 128 vs. Utah 117

Jan 17, 2021 - Utah 109 vs. Denver 105

Sep 01, 2020 - Denver 80 vs. Utah 78

Aug 30, 2020 - Denver 119 vs. Utah 107

Aug 25, 2020 - Denver 117 vs. Utah 107

Aug 23, 2020 - Utah 129 vs. Denver 127

Aug 21, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Denver 87

Aug 19, 2020 - Utah 124 vs. Denver 105

Aug 17, 2020 - Denver 135 vs. Utah 125

Aug 08, 2020 - Denver 134 vs. Utah 132

Feb 05, 2020 - Denver 98 vs. Utah 95

Jan 30, 2020 - Denver 106 vs. Utah 100

Apr 09, 2019 - Utah 118 vs. Denver 108

Feb 28, 2019 - Utah 111 vs. Denver 104

Jan 23, 2019 - Utah 114 vs. Denver 108

Nov 03, 2018 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 88

Jan 05, 2018 - Denver 99 vs. Utah 91

Dec 26, 2017 - Denver 107 vs. Utah 83

Nov 28, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 77

Oct 18, 2017 - Utah 106 vs. Denver 96

Jan 24, 2017 - Denver 103 vs. Utah 93

Dec 03, 2016 - Utah 105 vs. Denver 98

Nov 23, 2016 - Utah 108 vs. Denver 83

Nov 20, 2016 - Denver 105 vs. Utah 91

Apr 10, 2016 - Utah 100 vs. Denver 84

Feb 03, 2016 - Utah 85 vs. Denver 81

Dec 18, 2015 - Utah 97 vs. Denver 88

Nov 05, 2015 - Utah 96 vs. Denver 84

Injury Report for Utah

Udoka Azubuike: Game-Time Decision (Ankle)

Mike Conley: Out (Hamstring)

Juwan Morgan: Out (Heel)

Donovan Mitchell: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Denver