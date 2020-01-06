Jazz vs. Pelicans odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 6 predictions from advanced computer model

The New Orleans Pelicans will take on the Utah Jazz at 8 p.m. ET on Monday at the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans is 12-24 overall and 6-11 at home, while Utah is 23-12 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Pelicans enter Monday's matchup averaging 112.4 points per game this season, the 10th-best mark in the NBA. Utah, meanwhile, has struggled to find consistency on the offensive end of the floor, averaging just 107.9 points per game this season. Utah is favored by four-points in the latest Pelicans vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 219.5. Before entering any Jazz vs. Pelicans picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The Pelicans escaped with a win against Sacramento on Saturday by the margin of a single basket, 117-115. Among those leading the charge for New Orleans was point guard Lonzo Ball, who dropped a double-double with 24 points and 10 assists along with six rebounds. Ball has been on an absolute roll in his most recent outings. In fact, Ball is averaging 24.6 points, 8.3 assists and six rebounds over his last three games.

Meanwhile, Utah greeted the new year with a 109-96 win over Orlando. Utah shooting guard Donovan Mitchell looked sharp as he had 32 points and six assists. Mitchell enters Monday's matchup averaging 25.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.3 assist per game. Jazz center Rudy Gobert has also been pivotal to Utah's success this season, averaging 14.7 points and 14.2 rebounds per game.

