Jazz vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2020 NBA picks, Jan. 12 predictions from advanced computer model

The Washington Wizards will take on the Utah Jazz at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Capital One Arena. Washington is 13-25 overall and 8-10 at home, while Utah is 26-12 overall and 11-9 on the road. The Wizards have won three of their past four games and three consecutive contests at home. The Jazz, meanwhile, have won seven of their past eight road games. Utah is favored by 8.5-points in the latest Wizards vs. Jazz odds, while the over-under is set at 223.

The Wizards beat Atlanta 111-101 last Friday. Jordan McRae filled up the stat sheet, picking up 29 points and six assists in addition to eight rebounds. Davis Bertans returned to the Wizards' lineup and had 14 points and three baskets from beyond the arc. Bradley Beal, who's averaging 27.8 points per game this season, has missed eight straight games because of leg soreness and continues to be listed as day-to-day.

Meanwhile, Utah had enough points to win and then some against Charlotte last week, taking its matchup 109-92. It was another big night for Rudy Gobert, who posted a double-double with 15 points and 13 boards along with five blocks. The Jazz forced seven first-quarter turnovers and scored 14 of their first 19 points off those Charlotte mistakes. The Jazz went on a 19-2 run in the first quarter and led by as many as 33 points in the third. Over the last two games, the Utah reserves are averaging 56.5 points. The bench has scored 40 or more points in four consecutive games.

