Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler will not play in Game 5 of their first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The team announced that Butler is out for Game 5 due to right knee inflammation.

Butler has been instrumental in the Heat taking a 3-1 lead in the series. He is coming off a 36-point, 10-rebound, four-assist, four-steal performance in a 110-86 victory on Sunday, and he has averaged 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals in four games.

Kyle Lowry will also be sidelined, per the Heat. He will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury.

Miami also announced that Gabe Vincent (toe) will be available. Forwards P.J. Tucker (calf) and Caleb Martin (ankle) are officially questionable.

