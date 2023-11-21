The Washington Wizards have been fodder for comedic -- and sometimes embarrassing -- situations this season. There was the complete disaster of a blown lead against the Toronto Raptors that included several "oh no" moments, highlighted by the fact that the Wizards failed to make a field goal in the final 7:25 of the game. And now we've got the latest entry into that category featuring Jordan Poole.

Poole had his highest-scoring outing of the season with 30 points, though it came in a 142-129 loss against the Bucks. The loss aside, Poole's 30-point performance was a sign of life from the usually high-scoring guard who has struggled to start this season.

Despite the big scoring night from Poole, what seems to be making the rounds the most on social media is a play that happened in the fourth quarter when the Wizards were down by 10 points. After a made basket from the Bucks, the Wizards inbounded the ball by rolling it in. You see this all the time in the NBA when teams are trying to stop the clock for as long as possible to maximize the amount of time left in a close game.

Usually a smart idea, except Poole forgot one crucial piece of the rule: wile the shot clock doesn't start until the ball is touched, the game clock doesn't automatically stop until the final two minutes of the fourth quarter. There was 4:07 left when the ball was inbounded after a Bucks' made basket. So when Washington rolled the ball in with just over four minutes to play, the clock also kept rolling for 12 seconds before Poole realized the time was running.

Here's how it happened:

And here's the official rule from the NBA: "The timing devices shall be stopped: 1. During the last minute of the first, second and third periods following a successful field goal attempt. 2. During the last two minutes of regulation play and/or last two minutes of over- time(s) following a successful field goal attempt."

Poole did score on that possession, but it didn't matter much as Washington lost its sixth-straight game, falling to 2-11. It's still really early in the season, so perhaps the Wizards can turn things around, or at the very least limit situations like this where there seems to be a lack of situational awareness or an understanding of the rules.