Kawhi Leonard injury updates: Spurs star will miss entire 2018 NBA Playoffs, report says

It appears that the San Antonio Spurs can forget about a potential heroic return from their star forward, Kawhi Leonard. According to a report from Shams Charania, Leonard is expected to miss the entire playoffs. Via The Vertical:

San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard is expected to miss the remainder of the postseason as he continues to rehabilitate his right quadriceps injury, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Per that report, Leonard will remain in New York, where he has been rehabbing with his personal medical team. While Leonard has been medically cleared from his quad injury by the Spurs' medical staff, his personal team has not cleared him to return.

Leonard has been rehabbing in New York because that is where his medical staff is located, and he has not been cleared by his doctors, league sources said. Leonard's rehab program in New York has been in collaboration and with the approval of the Spurs' medical staff, league sources said.

The Spurs haven't been thrilled with Leonard this season. A players-only meeting was reportedly held near the end of the season where teammates discussed Leonard's injury status and tried to pressure him into a return. And now, Leonard is not even with the team as they battle the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

It seems the situation has been frustrating head coach Gregg Popovich as well. Popovich was asked about a possible Leonard return on Sunday, and said media should "ask Kawhi and his group that question."

Any chance Kawhi rejoins the team during the series, Pop? Pop: "You'll have to ask Kawhi and his group that question." — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) April 15, 2018

And it appears that question has been answered. It's not the one the Spurs were hoping for, as it essentially ends any hope of them moving on past the Warriors. But, at the very least it will end the constant speculation.