Spurs reportedly hold players-only meeting to pressure Kawhi Leonard to return from injury

The Spurs haven't seen Kawhi Leonard on the floor since January. A nagging quad injury has kept Leonard from playing all but nine games this season. There was hope recently that he would make a return to the lineup -- he's reportedly been medically cleared to return -- but the Spurs All-Star hasn't felt confident enough to get back on the floor.

Spurs players, unsure why Leonard hasn't made his return, are now confronting about his rehab. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Spurs held a players-only meeting, imploring Leonard to return for the playoffs.

The San Antonio Spurs held a players-only meeting to implore All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard to return to the lineup and help the team in its push for the playoffs, league sources told ESPN. Spurs guard Tony Parker, a four-time NBA champion, quarterbacked the meeting with his teammates and Leonard after Saturday night's victory over Minnesota, league sources said. The conversation was described as tense and emotional at times, league sources said. Several teammates spoke up, expressing frustration and confusion over a growing divide with Leonard that has created significant tension between the franchise star and the Spurs, league sources said.

A frustrated Manu Ginobili said shortly after the meeting ended that the team shouldn't be optimistic about Leonard returning this season.

Reports have leaked out this season that Leonard's frustration with the injury has led to a divide between him and the Spurs organization. The tension has left what seemed like a perfect marriage in disarray and Leonard's future with the Spurs in doubt. Something that nobody would have ever expected to say last season.

San Antonio has struggled this season without Leonard. The Spurs are in a tight playoff race and if they slip at all they could fall out of the playoffs entirely. Leonard would help solidify their spot and give them a chance to push up the standings before the season ends in April.