Kawhi Leonard keeping an open mind about sticking with Raptors beyond this season, report says
Leonard's preference is still reportedly Los Angeles, but Toronto will have the chance to woo him
At the beginning of the summer, Kawhi Leonard's camp made it clear that he wanted to go to one of the Los Angeles teams, either the Lakers or Clippers, but instead he was traded to the Toronto Raptors -- about as far away from L.A. as you can get on the NBA map. While Leonard's preference is reportedly still to join an L.A. team as a free agent next summer, he's apparently willing to give Toronto a shot at keeping him.
San Antonio Express-News reporter Jabari Young said during a recent radio appearance that Leonard is keeping an "open mind" about the Raptors heading into his first season with the team.
"Based off of me talking to people within his circle, they're going to go into this thing with an open mind and give this thing every last opportunity to work. And at the end of the day, if that's the case, it would be great if he stays. Obviously, I think part of his mind, yes, let's keep it real: I think he still feels like L.A. might be the destination, but the same time, he plans to go into this thing with an open mind, giving it every single shot in the world to make it work."
So it sounds like Leonard is still pretty dead set on heading back to his native Southern California, but he's not going to let it distract him from playing to his maximum ability in Toronto. And who knows, if he helps lead the Raptors to the conference finals -- maybe even the NBA Finals -- in the LeBron-less East, perhaps that helps persuade him to sign a long-term deal north of the border.
But first thing's first, he needs to get back on the court. We haven't seen Leonard play at full strength since the 2017 playoffs, so he'll have to prove that he's capable of getting back to his old, spectacular self. Otherwise Toronto or L.A. might not be willing to make a significant investment in him, and he'll be forced to look elsewhere.
