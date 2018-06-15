Kawhi Leonard wants to leave San Antonio Spurs amid 'uncomfortable' situation, reports say

Two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard wants to leave the San Antonio Spurs, reports said Friday afternoon.

The small forward who can opt out of his contract after next season is looking for a trade, The San Antonio Express-News was first to report. "Leonard has grown uncomfortable with the Spurs and is ready to move," Yahoo Sports reported, with ESPN reporting that the Lakers are his preferred destination.

The 2015-16 NBA MVP runner-up missed most of last season with an injury to his right hamstring. He played nine games and averaged 16.2 points per game.

This story will be updated as more information is available.