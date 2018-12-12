Kevin Durant confident that Warriors' core will all get jerseys retired and statues built in Bay Area

Kevin Durant is always thinking. About the future, about the past, about his failures and successes. And quite often, he's willing to share those thoughts with everyone -- even if he has to use a burner Twitter account to do so.

Most recently he shared his thoughts on what the future might look like for the Golden State Warriors' current core. Not this season or the next, but well into the future, when all of them have long retired. During an appearance on a podcast with Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Durant predicted that this Warriors group will be "Bay Area legends," and is confident the core will all have their jerseys retired and statues made of them.

"I know for a fact that we'll all get our jerseys retired. We'll probably all get statues here... We'll be Bay Area legends forever." - @KDTrey5 talking on "Posted up w/ @ChrisBHaynes" about the legacy of this Warriors team.



➡️ https://t.co/Cb4PkKodIM pic.twitter.com/PBPC5jfGXu — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) December 12, 2018

Durant's full thoughts:

I know for a fact that we'll all get our jerseys retired. We'll probably all get statues here in front of the Chase Center. We'll be Bay Area legends forever meaning that people will recognize this team and this run forever in this area. Steve Kerr is going to be immotalized and going to be a legend forever. Bob Myers as well, and Joe Lacob. That's what I think about. I think that's going to happen. I think about 50 years from now, when they have our whole team on the Chase Center floor, or wherever the the arena is at that point. And all the fans will be cheering for us and reminiscing on those days. All of them, good and bad days. Even what me and Draymond went through.

On the one hand, it's kind of an incredible heat check to predict that not only will you and your friends get your jerseys retired, but you'll all get statues built to honor your accomplishments when you're still just 30 years old. At the same time, it doesn't really sound all that unrealistic.

Durant already has two titles and two Finals MVP awards with the Warriors, and the group as a whole has three rings, with likely at least one more on the way. You never know about statues, but this core of Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green getting their jerseys retired seems like a lock.

Even if it seems like Durant has always been a bit of an outsider with this group, there's little chance he won't be honored alongside the rest of them whenever that celebration takes place, 20, 30, 50 years from now.