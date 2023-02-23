Kevin Durant is expected to make his debut with the Phoenix Suns on March 1 against the Charlotte Hornets, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Durant hasn't played since Jan. 8 after suffering an MCL sprain while he was still a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

While Durant's return to NBA action was already highly anticipated, there will be heightened attention surrounding this game after K.D. was traded to the Suns ahead of the trade deadline on Feb. 9. It was a move that sent shockwaves around the league, as the Finals MVP's addition to a roster that already features All-Star talent in Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton immediately made Phoenix a title favorite.

Though there will likely be some rust for Durant to knock off after not playing for nearly two months, it'll give us our first look at how K.D. fits alongside the rest of the Suns roster. Obviously Durant brings a wealth of talent to Phoenix on both ends of the floor, but it'll still take some time for he and his new teammates to build chemistry before competing for a championship.

Durant requested a trade from the Nets a couple days prior to the trade deadline after former teammate Kyrie Irving demanded a trade that landed him on the Dallas Mavericks. It was Durant's second trade request in seven months after asking for one prior to the start of this season, with Phoenix listed as one of his preferred destinations. Durant ultimately got his wish in being dealt to the Suns, and now we'll get to see him suit up for the championship-contending team next Wednesday on the road against the Hornets.