Charles Barkley has been very blunt in sharing his opinions on Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in recent years. The latest example came in an interview on CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired on Sunday evening.

Barkley said that Durant is a "great player," but also said that he's believes KD is "part of that generation who thinks he can't be criticized."

Shortly after the interview aired, Durant took to Twitter to clap back at Barkley.

"This ain't gettin tiring chuck? I'll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it," Durant tweeted.

It's hardly the first time Barkley has shared his thoughts on KD. Four years ago, when Durant was deciding where he was going to sign in free agency, Barkley said that he believed that Durant wouldn't have the "mental makeup to play in New York." Of course, Durant ended up signing with the Brooklyn Nets that summer.

"Well, I'd say, 'Kevin, you're one of the greatest players I've ever seen. You also got some of the thinnest skin I've ever seen. I don't know if you're made for New York City,'" Barkley said at the time. "I think that would be the toughest aspect. If he's arguing with these teenagers online, he's not going to be able to deal with that New York media."

Then three years later, Barkley joined the Bickley & Marotta radio program on Arizona Sports and called Durant "Mr. Miserable" in the middle of KD's tenure with the Nets.

Durant was traded by the Nets to the Suns in February and has averaged 26.7 points and 7.3 rebounds in three games. The All-Star forward has missed the bulk of his time with his new team due to an ankle injury.