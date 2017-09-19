Kevin Durant says he initially regretted his decision to join the Warriors

After marching to the 2017 NBA title, being named Finals MVP and sacrificing millions of dollars on his new contract to help Golden State retain its other stars, it's pretty clear Kevin Durant is happy with his move to the Warriors.

Just over a year ago, however, that was not the case. Durant revealed in an interview Tuesday that in the initial aftermath he regretted signing with the Warriors, noting that the constant criticism was tough to deal with. Via San Francisco Magazine:

Take this story about the days after Durant decided to sign with the Warriors, a time when he was feeling the full brunt of the Internet's fury about his perceived betrayal of Oklahoma. He and Kleiman were in China for a weeklong tour of the country sponsored by Nike Basketball, and the flak he was taking from people in Oklahoma City who had once professed deep affection for him was overwhelming. "To have so many people just say, 'F--- you,' that really does it to you," Durant tells me, still clearly anguished. "Because I truly had invested everything I had into the people I played for.... And for those people that I know and love and trust to turn their back on me after I was fully invested in them, it was just...more than I could take. I was upset." "You were f----- up in China," Kleiman, looking up from his phone, offers from his plane seat across the aisle from Durant and me. "That was before I met anybody from the Warriors and dove into the culture. I was basically on my own," Durant says. "It was like you were in between two teams." "I'm telling you, I was f----- up for a while!" "We were all messed up on jet lag," Kleiman says, turning to me, "and I was up at 6 a.m. and he calls me and says, 'Yo, are you up?' And I'm like, 'Yeah, what's up?' And he's like [yelling], 'Why the f--- did you let me do this to my life?' And I'm like, 'Ohh shit, I'm coming over to your room.'" "That hotel was rock bottom," says Durant.

It's interesting to hear Durant admit this, but it's not really all that surprising.

Pretty much everyone will have some doubts after they make a big change in their life, and that's without thousands of people screaming on Twitter and TV that they're a traitor and made a huge mistake.