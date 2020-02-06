Kevin Durant talks Twitter burner accounts, Kyrie Irving and the Knicks in wide-ranging sit down

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant sat down on Showtime's All The Smoke podcast with former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson to talk life, basketball and answer burning (pun intended) questions most fans are probably curious about, including that burner account. The forward has a history of using a burner Twitter accounts and one slip up in 2017 revealed his online alter ego.

Three years ago, Durant forgot to click that all-important "switch accounts" button and was caught defending himself on his verified account. Rookie mistake KD.

Despite getting caught, he continued to reply to online trolls, he just did so using his official account.

Thanks to All The Smoke's latest episode, we now know he still has that burner and is ready and armed with Twitter fingers whenever he sees fit. "I'm still gonna do the burner thing. I'm still gonna do that," Durant said on the podcast.

(Warning: Some language NSFW)

The two-time NBA Finals MVP continued explaining the method to the online madness.

He said:

"Certain people, I'mma come back on my regular account. But if I'm just trying to do my thing, I want to dip in, you know what I mean? I got the burner ... I just slipped up that one time."

Durant did not reveal whether that burner was used to clap back at his former teammate Kendrick Perkins, with whom he is often seen butting heads on social media.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP is unapologetic, and that includes when it comes to his online presence. If Perkins, or any other player or fan has something to say, he does not hold back.

"I like Twitter. I mean… if I see something on there that I want to respond to, I'm just going to do it. It's not like a predetermined thing. I just kind of see it, scroll on it," he said.

The 10-time All-Star said he likes challenging people online. "I like the platform and any chance I get to give somebody a piece of my brain, I want to do it. Especially a former teammate who's talking shit, or a fan."

He adds that he feels he says what a lot of players want to say, "Just giving my perspective on how I feel about things because I feel like a lot of players, deep down, they feel how I feel, but I just say it."

While he is confident and bold enough to respond to people using his real name, sometimes he feels the burner is the way to go. So, if you see any accounts with the username @Number1KDFan, know that you might just be looking at tweets from Durant himself.

Durant also spoke about leaving the Warriors and when he knew that separation was starting to take place.

The trio sat down to discuss his thoughts on the Knicks as well.

Listen to what he said on Showtime's All The Smoke podcast below:

