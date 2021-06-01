Kevin Garnett, who during a game allegedly once told Charlie Villanueva that he looked like a cancer patient, has voiced his displeasure over the apparent disrespect that Kyrie Irving showed towards a team logo. The Big Ticket posted on his Instagram story Monday that what the Nets star stepping on the Celtics logo at TD Garden on Sunday night wasn't acceptable. Former Celtics teammate Glen Davis chimed in and agreed.

Garnet, who was recently-inducted Hall of Fame, played in Celtics green for eight seasons, winning a championship in 2008.

Davis -- who played in Boston for four seasons was once brought to tears by Garnett when they were teammates -- went as far to say in the comments of an Instagram post about this whole thing that stepping on the logo was akin to stomping on the faces of everyone who has ever played for the Celtics.

That comment spawned well over a dozen cry-laughing emojis from Irving's teammate, Kevin Durant.

In the same game that Irving stepped on the Celtics' center court logo in a purportedly disrespectful manner, a Boston fan in the stands, coincidentally wearing a Garnett jersey, tossed a water bottle at the Nets guard.

For what it's worth, there is criticism to be made against Irving, who tries to play like he's above having beef with Celtics fans -- but then does stuff like stepping near the Boston logo. Of course, Garnett, who allegedly once made disparaging comments about Carmelo Anthony's then-estranged wife Lala during a game and caused a confrontation in the bus tunnel, was more focused on whether a cartoon leprechaun was disrespected.