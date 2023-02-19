Kevin Love has found a new NBA home. After agreeing to a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday, Love will sign with the Miami Heat for the remainder of the season, he confirmed Sunday. Love also talked with the Philadelphia 76ers before deciding to sign with the Heat. With the Heat he figures to have a sizable role as Miami makes a playoff push over the backend of the season.

In Miami, Love will provide the Heat with some added frontcourt depth, giving them a floor spacing forward who can still knock down 3s at a high clip. On the season, Love is shooting 35 percent from long range, and he's a career 37 percent shooter from beyond the arc.

Love suited up for the Cavs for nine seasons from 2014 to 2023 and played an integral role when the team made four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015 to 2018 and captured the first championship in franchise history in 2016. He was the last remaining member of that team in Cleveland. He's sixth in franchise history in total rebounds and ninth in total points. As a result of his contributions to the franchise, the Cavs plan to honor Love by retiring his No. 0 jersey in the future.

"Kevin Love had an outstanding run with the Cavaliers, including memorable on-court moments, four NBA Finals appearances and an NBA Championship in 2016," Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman said in a statement. "Kevin represented the organization and the city of Cleveland with the utmost charm and professionalism during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio.

"He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. We thank Kevin for his impact and wish him nothing but the best, knowing that he has solidified his place in the hearts of Cavaliers fans and this organization forever."

Love will become the ninth player to have his number retired by the Cavaliers, joining Bingo Smith (No. 7), Zydrunas Ilgauskas (No.11), Larry Nance (No. 22), Mark Price (No. 25), Austin Carr (No. 34), Nate Thurmond (No. 42), Brad Daugherty (No. 43) and Bill Russell (No. 6). It's safe to assume that Cleveland will also retire LeBron James' No. 23 when his playing days are over.

Even at 34 years old, Love still has the potential to make an impact for a Miami team that has struggled to find consistency this season. The Heat currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, which would qualify them for the play-in tournament if the season ended today. They're only a half-game back of the Knicks for the No. 6 spot though, so there's still time for them to make a move up the standings.

While Love isn't going to singlehandedly provide a big enough boost to push Miami to the top of the East, he still has enough in the tank to make a positive impact on the team.