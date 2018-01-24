Kevin Love tweets desire to play (in All-Star Game) with Klay Thompson after Cavs call-out

Kevin Love probably isn't having the best time in Cleveland right now.

The Cavaliers have lost 10 of their last 13 games, and on top of that Love's teammates, reportedly led by Isaiah Thomas, accused him of faking the illness that forced him to leave Saturday's embarrassing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This has led to Love's name once again being brought up in trade rumors with the Feb. 8 deadline rapidly approaching. The Cavs are expected to make at least one move, possibly more, in order to firm up their roster for a run at a fourth-straight NBA Finals appearance.

With Love front and center in the trade rumors, maybe it wasn't the best idea for him to tweet about his desire to team up with another player -- particularly one who plays for the Cavs' bitter rival, the Golden State Warriors.

Would be special to end up on the same All-Star team as @KlayThompson ...our families have been friends for a long time. Crazy that it’s even a possibility. Just a thought!!! — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 24, 2018

In case you're not familiar, this year's All-Star format, in which captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry pick the teams, would allow Love and Thompson to potentially play on the same team even though they're in different conferences.

So there are three possibilities here:

Love genuinely wants to play with his friend Klay, and decided to tweet this out despite the inevitable backlash.

Love is totally oblivious, and didn't realize that tweeting out his desire to play with another team's star might be construed as inappropriate as the Cavs struggle through rock bottom.

Love is trolling his Cavs teammates and essentially saying that he'd rather play with a team that appreciates him.



Love likely won't tell us what was going through his mind when he crafted the tweet, so we're left to speculate. Whether he stays with the Cavs or gets dealt elsewhere, Love probably doesn't feel at home in Cleveland at the moment.