Who's Playing
Charlotte @ Sacramento
Current Records: Charlotte 7-23; Sacramento 16-12
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.46 points per contest.
The Kings picked up a 122-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons this past Friday. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven assists.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Charlotte as they fell 119-115 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Charlotte, who fell 113-109 when the teams previously met in March. The losing side was boosted by point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 31 points and five assists along with five boards.
Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.
Sacramento's win lifted them to 16-12 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 7-23. We'll see if the Kings can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $31.83
Odds
The Kings are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Oct 31, 2022 - Sacramento 115 vs. Charlotte 108
- Dec 10, 2021 - Charlotte 124 vs. Sacramento 123
- Nov 05, 2021 - Sacramento 140 vs. Charlotte 110
- Mar 15, 2021 - Charlotte 122 vs. Sacramento 116
- Feb 28, 2021 - Charlotte 127 vs. Sacramento 126
- Dec 17, 2019 - Charlotte 110 vs. Sacramento 102
- Oct 30, 2019 - Charlotte 118 vs. Sacramento 111
- Jan 17, 2019 - Charlotte 114 vs. Sacramento 95
- Jan 12, 2019 - Sacramento 104 vs. Charlotte 97
- Jan 22, 2018 - Charlotte 112 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 02, 2018 - Charlotte 131 vs. Sacramento 111
- Feb 25, 2017 - Charlotte 99 vs. Sacramento 85
- Jan 28, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 25, 2016 - Charlotte 129 vs. Sacramento 128
- Nov 23, 2015 - Charlotte 127 vs. Sacramento 122