Who's Playing

Charlotte @ Sacramento

Current Records: Charlotte 7-23; Sacramento 16-12

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a six-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 10 p.m. ET Monday at Golden 1 Center after having had a few days off. Sacramento needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 115.46 points per contest.

The Kings picked up a 122-113 victory over the Detroit Pistons this past Friday. Sacramento's center Domantas Sabonis did his thing and posted a double-double on 23 points and 13 rebounds in addition to seven assists.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Charlotte as they fell 119-115 to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. The loss was just more heartbreak for Charlotte, who fell 113-109 when the teams previously met in March. The losing side was boosted by point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 31 points and five assists along with five boards.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Sacramento's win lifted them to 16-12 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 7-23. We'll see if the Kings can repeat their recent success or if the Hornets bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $31.83

Odds

The Kings are a big 9-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Kings, as the game opened with the Kings as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Charlotte have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.