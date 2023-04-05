The Dallas Mavericks (37-42) are set to host the Sacramento Kings (48-31) on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Mavericks are 22-16 at home and Sacramento is 25-14 on the road. The Kings are looking to build off an impressive 121-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. The Mavs will be out to snap a three-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive after losing to the Atlanta Hawks 132-130 in overtime on Sunday. Luka Doncic (thigh) and Kyrie Irving (foot) are both listed as probable on Dallas' injury report.

Tip-off is at 8:30 p.m. ET. Dallas is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Mavericks vs. Kings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 243.5.

Mavericks vs. Kings spread: Mavericks -5.5

Mavericks vs. Kings over/under: 244 points

Mavericks vs. Kings money line: Dallas -225, Sacramento 185

What you need to know about the Mavericks

Dallas fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-130. A silver lining for Dallas was the play of point guard Kyrie Irving, who had 41 points along with five boards.

Irving and Luka Doncic are both battling nagging injuries, but are expected to play on Wednesday. Irving is averaging 26.7 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.1 rebounds since joining Dallas at the trade deadline. Doncic was in the MVP discussion until the Mavs fell out of contention in the Western Conference. The 24-year-old point guard is averaging 32.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.1 assists per game this season.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, you're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for Sacramento on Tuesday. They had enough points to win and then some against the New Orleans Pelicans, taking their game 121-103. Sacramento's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but center Domantas Sabonis led the charge as he posted a triple-double on 16 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 dimes.

Allowing an average of 118.10 points per game, the Kings haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end, which could be problematic against a back court that features Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Sabonis continues to be a triple-double threat every time he steps on the court with per game averages of 19.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists this season.

