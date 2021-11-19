Who's Playing

Toronto @ Sacramento

Current Records: Toronto 7-9; Sacramento 6-9

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings will be returning home after a four-game road trip. They will take on the Toronto Raptors at 10 p.m. ET Friday at Golden 1 Center. If the game is anything like Sacramento's 126-124 win from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Kings came up short against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, falling 107-97. A silver lining for Sacramento was the play of point guard De'Aaron Fox, who had 28 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the contest between Toronto and the Utah Jazz on Thursday was not particularly close, with Toronto falling 119-103. Center Pascal Siakam had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-14 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 30 minutes on the court.

Sacramento is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports California

NBC Sports California Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Kings are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raptors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Toronto have won seven out of their last 12 games against Sacramento.