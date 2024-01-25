We've got another exciting Pacific Division matchup on the NBA schedule as the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings are set to tip at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Chase Center. Golden State is 19-22 overall and 12-11 at home, while Sacramento is 24-18 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Warriors have dominated this series recently, winning six of the last eight meetings against the Kings.

However, the Kings are favored by 2 points in the latest Warriors vs. Kings odds, and the over/under is 242.5 points.

Warriors vs. Kings spread: Warriors +2

Warriors vs. Kings over/under: 242.5 points

Warriors vs. Kings money line: Warriors: +106, Kings: -125

What you need to know about the Warriors

Golden State's matchup against the Hawks on Wednesday was close at halftime, but the Warriors turned on the heat in the second half with 65 points. Everything went Golden State's way against Atlanta as Golden State made off with a 134-112 victory. Winning is a bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 15.9% better than the opposition, as the Warriors' was last night.

Jonathan Kuminga was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 25 points along with nine rebounds. Stephen Curry was another key contributor, scoring 25 points along with eight assists. For the season, Curry is averaging 26.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game.

What you need to know about the Kings

Meanwhile, the Kings finally caught a break after four consecutive losses. They strolled past Atlanta with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 122-107. Among those leading the charge was Harrison Barnes, who scored 32 points. Barned knocked down four 3-pointers in the win and he's connecting on 39.9% of his shots from deep this season.

The Kings are scoring 118.3 points per game on average, which ranks seventh in the NBA. Defensively, Sacramento is giving up 117.7 points per contest.

