Klay Thompson injury update: Warriors star suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Game 6 of NBA Finals
Terrible news for Thompson, who will be a free agent this offseason
The Golden State Warriors suffered another major injury blow during the 2019 NBA Finals.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the agent of Klay Thompson revealed the Warriors' All-Star guard tore the ACL in his left knee during Game 6 on Thursday night.
Thompson left the contest in the third quarter after he rose for a dunk to finish a fast break and was fouled by Danny Green wile in the air. He came down very awkwardly on his left leg and immediately went down to the court in obvious pain.
You can see the play below:
Thompson clearly was in significant pain and he was escorted into the tunnel toward the Golden State locker room. However, the sharpshooting guard turned around and raced back out onto the court as he wouldn't be able to return if he didn't shoot his free throws. Thompson did end up knocking down both free throws to give the Warriors an 85-80 lead late in the third quarter.
Following the free throws, Thompson was removed from the game and went back to the locker room to have the injury looked at. Just moments later, Doris Burke confirmed on ABC's broadcast that Thompson would miss the rest of the game with a left knee injury.
