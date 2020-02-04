Knicks fire president Steve Mills two days before NBA trade deadline, per report

Two days out from the NBA trade deadline, the New York Knicks have fired longtime team president Steve Mills, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Knicks owner James Dolan remains hopeful he can lure Raptors president Masai Ujiri, who is under contract in the same position with the Toronto Raptors through 2021, to oversee basketball operations, according to Wojnarowski.

Scott Perry, who has served as the Knicks' general manager since 2017, will take over as the head of basketball operations at least for the time being, per multiple reports.

