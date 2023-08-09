The New York Knicks and guard Josh Hart are finalizing a four-year, $81 million extension, his agents told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Hart opted into the final year of his contract earlier this summer and was set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason. However, this new deal keeps him on the Knicks through the 2027-28 season.

Hart was dealt to the Knicks at the February trade deadline last season and immediately made an impact. In 25 games for the Knicks, he averaged 10.2 points, seven rebounds and 3.6 assists off the bench. He was also one of New York's few reliable 3-point shooters, and despite the low volume at just over two attempts a game, he still knocked them down at over 50%.

Aside from the offense, though, Hart's effort on the defensive end gave the Knicks a spark plug off the bench on both ends of the floor. He was instrumental in New York's first-round playoff series win against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He helped contain All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell when called upon and was a key reason why the Knicks won that series.

Being traded to the Knicks in February marked Hart's fourth team in six seasons. Despite bouncing around from team to team, Hart has always positively impacted each of the teams he's played for. With this new extension, it could mean he's found a situation where he won't have to worry as much about getting traded. And with an entire offseason of training with his teammates, he'll surely make even more of an impact on the Knicks next season.