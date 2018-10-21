Knicks rookie Kevin Knox carried off court with sprained ankle

This New York Knicks suffered another injury scare Saturday night.

The team is already ailing with the absence of Kristaps Porzingis, who is still months away from a return due to a torn ACL. Now, the Knicks have just suffered another serious loss. Top 10 pick Kevin Knox was carried off by staff members after a painful ankle injury during a drive to the hoop against the Celtics.

Check out the video here. Knox was unable to put any weight on the foot as he was escorted to the locker room:

Here's a look at the Knox injury. Looks like a bad, bad ankle roll. pic.twitter.com/UHNaJcP7Fc — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) October 21, 2018

Knox has been the face of the franchise with Porzingis out. The offense has centered around the 19-year-old forward, with Knox averaging 15 shots per game over the first two games while averaging 13.5 points on 44.4 percent from the field.

Knox had high expectations coming into the season. Based upon a survey among rookies, he ranked third in votes as far as who's likely to win Rookie of the Year while ranking second as far as who will have the best career.

Shortly after Knox was helped off the floor, the Knicks announced he would not return to the game after x-rays revealed he had suffered a left ankle sprain.