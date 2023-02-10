On Friday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers aim to avoid a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks. Philadelphia is 34-19 overall and 20-8 at home this season. New York is 30-26 overall and 16-11 on the road after a victory in Orlando on Tuesday. Joel Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for the Sixers. Mitchell Robinson (thumb) is out for the Knicks.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. Caesars Sportsbook lists Philadelphia as the 6-point home favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 222.5 in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds. Before locking in any 76ers vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past four-plus seasons. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022-23 NBA season on a stunning 52-28 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning nearly $2,000. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Knicks vs. Sixers and just locked in its picks and NBA predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several NBA odds and betting lines and trends for Sixers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: 76ers -6

Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 222.5 points

Knicks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -225, Knicks +185

NYK: The Knicks are 18-9 against the spread in road games

PHI: The 76ers are 17-10-1 against the spread in home games

Knicks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the NBA's best against-the-spread record (18-9) on the road this season, and the Knicks are led by a pair of highly prolific offensive players. Julius Randle is on an extended hot streak, averaging 27.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game over his last 25 appearances, and he is averaging a double-double with 24.7 points and 10.9 rebounds per game for the full season.

Jalen Brunson adds 23.2 points and 6.2 assists per game, and the duo keys New York to a top-10 offense in the NBA on a per-possession basis. The Knicks lead the league with 17.3 second-chance points per game, and New York secures 32.4% of missed shots on the offensive glass. With New York also ranking in the top five of the NBA in turnover rate (13.1%) and free throw creation (25.7 attempts per game), the Knicks are very difficult to stop.

Why the 76ers can cover

Philadelphia is excellent at home this season, posting a 20-8 record and allowing fewer than 1.1 points per possession. The 76ers have the better defensive unit in this matchup, with Philadelphia ranking in the top six of the NBA in efficiency in allowing only 111.7 points per 100 possessions. Opponents are shooting 34.6% from 3-point range against the 76ers, and Philadelphia gives up only 24.0 assists per game.

The 76ers allow only 48.6 points in the paint and 13.1 second-chance points per game, landing in the top 10 of the NBA in both categories. In addition, New York has documented issues with shooting efficiency on offense. The Knicks are shooting only 45.9% from the field, 34.4% from 3-point range, 53.1% from 2-point range, and 77.3% from the free throw line this season, ranking in the bottom third of the league in all four categories.

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 230 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 76ers vs. Knicks? And which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.