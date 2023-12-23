The vast majority of teams take the floor during the Saturday NBA schedule. In the first game of the day, the New York Knicks host the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks are 21-7 overall after a five-game winning streak, while the Knicks are 16-11 overall and 7-3 at home. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Jericho Sims (ankle) are out for the Knicks. Jae Crowder (adductor) is out for the Bucks.

Bucks vs. Knicks spread: Bucks -2.5

Bucks vs. Knicks over/under: 243.5 points

Bucks vs. Knicks money line: Bucks -141, Knicks +120

Milwaukee: The Bucks are 5-5 against the spread in road games

New York: The Knicks are 5-4-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Bucks can cover

Milwaukee has a top-three win-loss record in the NBA this season, and the Bucks are flying high during a six-game winning streak. In that sample, the Bucks are sporting a +11.6 net rating and scoring more than 1.25 points per possession. Milwaukee is shooting 50.1% from the field and 81.2% from the free throw line in those six contests, averaging 33.7 free throw attempts, 28.3 assists and only 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Bucks are led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, both of whom are excelling lately. Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in December, and Lillard is averaging 34.0 points while shooting 52.4% from 3-point range in the last four games. The Bucks are scoring 120.2 points per 100 possessions this season, ranking in the top three of the NBA, and Milwaukee is in the top two of the league in free throw creation (26.9 attempts per game), 2-point percentage (58.5%) and field goal percentage (49.8%).

Why the Knicks can cover

New York has the benefit of playing this game at Madison Square Garden, and the Knicks have two standout players keying the team. Julius Randle is on a 12-game streak of scoring at least 20 points, and he is averaging 27.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 56% from the field in that span. Jalen Brunson is averaging 27.0 points and 6.7 assists per game in the last 16 outings, and the Knicks have a top-10 offense in scoring more than 1.17 points per possession.

New York is the best offensive rebounding team in the NBA, securing 33.6% of missed shots and averaging 16.4 second-chance points per game. The Knicks are also in the top five of the league in 3-point accuracy and turnovers (13.0 per game), and New York brings standout qualities on defense. The Knicks are in the top eight of the NBA in defensive rebound rate, second-chance points allowed, free throw attempts allowed and points allowed in the paint this season.

