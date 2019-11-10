Knicks vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: New York 2-7; Cleveland 3-5

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 13-2 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Cleveland is staying on the road, facing off against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Cleveland had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards last Friday, taking their game 113-100. Cleveland C Tristan Thompson looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks, sneaking past 106-102.

Their wins bumped the Cavaliers to 3-5 and New York to 2-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But the Knicks have only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 15 games against New York.