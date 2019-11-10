Knicks vs. Cavaliers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Cleveland (away)

Current Records: New York 2-7; Cleveland 3-5

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 13-2 against the New York Knicks since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Cleveland is staying on the road, facing off against New York at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close matchup.

Cleveland had enough points to win and then some against the Washington Wizards last Friday, taking their game 113-100. Cleveland C Tristan Thompson looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks, sneaking past 106-102.

Their wins bumped the Cavaliers to 3-5 and New York to 2-7. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Cavaliers have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.50% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But the Knicks have only been able to knock down 42.40% percent of their shots, which is the second lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
  • TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 2-point favorite against the Cavaliers.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

Cleveland have won 13 out of their last 15 games against New York.

  • Feb 28, 2019 - Cleveland 125 vs. New York 118
  • Feb 11, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 104
  • Dec 12, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. New York 106
  • Apr 11, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Cleveland 98
  • Apr 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. New York 109
  • Nov 13, 2017 - Cleveland 104 vs. New York 101
  • Oct 29, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Cleveland 95
  • Feb 23, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 104
  • Feb 04, 2017 - Cleveland 111 vs. New York 104
  • Dec 07, 2016 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 94
  • Oct 25, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. New York 88
  • Mar 26, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 93
  • Dec 23, 2015 - Cleveland 91 vs. New York 84
  • Nov 13, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. New York 84
  • Nov 04, 2015 - Cleveland 96 vs. New York 86
