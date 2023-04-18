The New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers will battle in Game 2 of their 2023 NBA playoff first-round tilt on Tuesday night. New York is looking to snag both games in Cleveland before heading back to Madison Square Garden. On Saturday, the Knicks beat the Cavaliers 101-97. Forward Josh Hart (ankle) is listed as doubtful for the Knicks.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Cavs as a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds. The over/under for total points is 214. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA playoff predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Cleveland -5.5

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over-Under: 214 points

Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -250, New York +205

NY: Knicks are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 games vs. a team with a winning straight-up record

CLE: Cavaliers are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 Tuesday games



Why the Knicks can cover

Forward Julius Randle is a fearless and relentless player who is always battling down low to gain position for boards and clean looks at the rim. The two-time All-Star is constantly finding his way to the basket but also owns a smooth jumper as well. The 28-year-old finished with 19 points, 10 boards, and two steals in Saturday's win after missing five games with an ankle injury.

Guard Jalen Brunson has been the best player on the floor for the Knicks. Brunson consistently penetrates the lane as a playmaker to either dump the ball off or get a score himself. The Villanova product can get a bucket from all three levels but his bread and butter is the mid-range area. In Game 1, Brunson dropped 27 points with two assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

Why the Cavaliers can cover

Guard Donovan Mitchell is an exceptional force who has a remarkable leaping ability with an effortless shooting stroke from downtown. The Louisville product showed the capability of carrying this offense and scoring in bunches as he averaged a career-high of 28.3 points in the regular season. In Game 1, Mitchell notched a game-high 38 points with eight assists and six 3-pointers.

Center Jarrett Allen provides this unit with an athletic beast down low. Allen owns long arms that allow him to defend the rim at an elite level and pull down rebounds. Additionally, the Texas product uses his soft touch around the basket to be an effective scorer. Allen logged a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds in Game 1.

How to make Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks

