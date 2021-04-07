The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at TD Garden. Both teams are 25-26; Boston is 15-10 at home, while New York is 11-16 on the road. The teams are tied at seventh in the Eastern Conference and both are two games behind the fourth seed.

Boston is favored by three-points in the latest Celtics vs. Knicks odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 209. Before entering any Knicks vs. Celtics picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Celtics vs. Knicks spread: Celtics -3

Celtics vs. Knicks over-under: 209 points

Celtics vs. Knicks money line: Boston -150, New York +130



What you need to know about the Celtics

The Celtics lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, 106-96. Jayson Tatum (20 points) was the top scorer for Boston. The Celtics have lost nine of their past 15 games. They failed in a bid to win a third consecutive game on Tuesday.

The Celtics committed 22 turnovers and trailed by as many as 21 points against the Sixers. Kemba Walker will be rested and won't play against the Knicks on Wednesday. Evan Fournier and Tristan Thompson are out due to health and safety protocols.

What you need to know about the Knicks

The Knicks came up short against the Nets on Monday, 114-112. Julius Randle posted a triple-double with 19 points, 15 boards, and 12 assists, while Reggie Bullock shot 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. The Knicks have lost four of their past five games.

The Knicks were ahead by 14 at halftime against the Nets but could not hold onto their lead. Randle has four triple-doubles this season. The Knicks won the first meeting with the Celtics earlier this year, 105-75 on Jan. 17.

