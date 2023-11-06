The Los Angeles Clippers hit the road to take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Madison Square Garden. New York is 2-4 overall and 0-2 at home, while Los Angeles is 3-2 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Clippers are coming off a 130-125 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, and will be without shooting guard Terrance Mann (ankle). The Knicks are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling 110-105 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett (knee) is listed as a game-time decision for New York.

Knicks vs. Clippers spread: Knicks +1.5

Knicks vs. Clippers over/under: 226.5 points

Knicks vs. Clippers money line: Knicks: +105, Clippers: -125

What you need to know about the Clippers

The Clippers fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Lakers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 130-125 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Lakers. Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points along with 6 rebounds, and Paul George scored 35 points for the Clippers.

George and Leonard have both gotten off to fast starts to the 2023-24 season. George enters this matchup averaging 28.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.4 steals per game. Leonard has per game averages of 23.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.8 steals per game.

What you need to know about the Knicks

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you make ten fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Knicks found out the hard way on Friday. They fell to Milwaukee 110-105. The Knicks have now lost in back-to-back games. Jalen Brunson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 45 points. Brunson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three times he's played.

Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring thus far, averaging 24.7 points per game to go along with 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds. Forward Julius Randle is also averaging a double-double for the Knicks, with per game averages of 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists.

