Teams looking to avoid the NBA Play-In Tournament clash when the New York Knicks battle the Miami Heat in a key Eastern Conference matchup on Wednesday night. The Knicks (42-31), fifth in the East, have won 12 of their last 16 games, although they are coming off a 140-134 loss to Minnesota on Monday. The Heat (39-34), who are seventh in the conference, have won three of their last four games. Miami defeated Detroit 112-100 on Sunday.

Tip-off from Miami-Dade Arena is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. New York leads the all-time regular-season series 68-64, and have won the last three meetings. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 223.5. Before making any Heat vs. Knicks picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

Knicks vs. Heat spread: Heat -1.5

Knicks vs. Heat over/under: 223.5 points

Knicks vs. Heat money line: Knicks +105, Heat -125

NY: The Knicks are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous game

MIA: The Heat are 5-1 ATS in their last six home games against a team with a road winning % of greater than .600

Why the Heat can cover



Small forward Jimmy Butler has been on a roll of late, scoring 23 or more points in each of the last eight games. He's averaging 27 points over the past 10 games. He is coming off a double-double with 26 points and 10 assists in the win at Detroit on Sunday. He has also played well against New York this season. In two games against the Knicks in 2022-2023, Butler is averaging 21.5 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. In 58 games, all starts, Butler averages 22.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.9 steals.

Also helping power Miami is center Bam Adebayo. He registered a double-double in Sunday's win at Detroit, scoring 22 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. It was his 30th double-double of the season. He has scored in double figures in all 68 games he has played in this year, including a career-long 84 consecutive overall. In 2022-2023, he is averaging 21.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Why the Knicks can cover

Power forward Julius Randle is coming off a monster game in which he poured in 57 points and grabbed four rebounds in the loss to Minnesota. He has scored 20 or more points in the last four games, and has led the Knicks in scoring 25 times. He has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 40 games, and has registered 40 double-doubles on the year. In 72 games, all starts, he is averaging 25.2 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Point guard Jalen Brunson is coming off his fourth double-double of the season, scoring 23 points and dishing out 10 assists in Monday's loss. In one game against the Heat in 2022-2023, Brunson scored 25 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed two rebounds and had two steals. He has scored 20 or more points in 15 of his last 18 games. In 64 games, all starts, Brunson is averaging 23.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

