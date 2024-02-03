The New York Knicks welcome the Los Angeles Lakers to Madison Square Garden for a Saturday night showdown. The Knicks are on the NBA's longest active winning streak, picking up nine victories in a row to improve to 32-17 this season. New York is also 18-5 at home, with Los Angeles entering at 8-17 on the road and 25-25 overall. LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (Achilles, hip) are listed as questionable for the Lakers, with Cam Reddish (ankle), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Gabe Vincent (knee) ruled out. Julius Randle (shoulder), Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and Quentin Grimes (knee) are out for the Knicks, with OG Anunoby (elbow) listed as questionable.

Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. ET in New York. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists New York as the 4.5-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 226 in the latest Lakers vs. Knicks odds.

Lakers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -4.5

Lakers vs. Knicks over/under: 226 points

Lakers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -189, Lakers +158

LAL: The Lakers are 10-15 against the spread in road games

NYK: The Knicks are 15-7-1 against the spread in home games

Why the Lakers can cover

The Lakers are coming off an impressive road win on Thursday, upsetting the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Los Angeles shot 19 of 36 from 3-point range in that matchup, generating 30 assists against only seven turnovers. The Lakers are in the top 10 of the NBA in field goal percentage (49.0%) and 2-point percentage (55.6%) this season, and Los Angeles is adept at creating free throw attempts, averaging 24.6 per game. Los Angeles is in the top quartile of the league in assists (28.1 per game), with top-three marks in the NBA in fast break points (17.7 per game) and points in the paint (54.5 per game).

On defense, the Lakers are also elite in free throw prevention, yielding fewer than 20 attempts per game, and Los Angeles boasts top-five marks in defensive rebound rate (72.7%) and steals (8.0 per game). The Lakers force 13.9 turnovers per game, and the Knicks have weaknesses on offense for Los Angeles to exploit. New York is below-average in field goal percentage (46.8%) and 2-point percentage (53.3%), and the Knicks are second-worst in the NBA in generating assists, averaging only 24.0 per game.

Why the Knicks can cover

New York is operating at an excellent level and performing as the best team in the NBA since the calendar flipped to 2024. The Knicks are 15-2 since Jan. 1, the best mark in the league, and New York is out-scoring opponents by a league-best 15.1 points per 100 possessions over that 17-game sample. New York's offense has been strong, but its defense is excelling. The Knicks are allowing only 1.045 points per possession since Jan. 1, and opponents are averaging only 18.7 free throw attempts per game and shooting only 43.9% from the field against New York. The Knicks are also the best rebounding team in the NBA in 2024, securing 54.9% of all available rebounds.

Beyond the recent trends, the Knicks are in the top eight of the NBA in offensive efficiency and defensive efficiency over the full 2023-24 season. On offense, New York leads the NBA in offensive rebound rate (33.4%) on the way to 1.18 points per possession. On defense, the Knicks are in the top three of the NBA in defensive rebound rate (73.5%), second-chance points allowed (12.5 per game) and free throw attempts allowed (20.0 per game), with opponents scoring fewer than 1.12 points per game against Tom Thibodeau's team.

