Knicks vs. Wizards: Watch NBA online, live stream, TV channel, pick, odds, analysis

The Knicks (26-47) have lost 19 of their last 22 games. They've been falling apart for most of the season's second half and at this point they're more interested in ping pong balls for the lottery draft than winning games. The Wizards (40-32), however, have something to play for. They're two games behind in the standings for home-court advantage in the first round round of the playoffs.

The Wizards have been struggling as of late, only winning four of their last 10, but they're still playing far better than the struggling Knicks. Both teams come into Sunday with a day of rest after playing on Friday.

How to watch Knicks vs. Wizards



Date: Sunday, March 25



Sunday, March 25 Time: 6 p.m. ET



6 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington, DC



Capital One Arena in Washington, DC TV: NBA TV



NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it for free)

fuboTV (try it for free) Follow: GameTracker

Odds and analysis



Odds: Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.

Analysis: The Knicks began this season with so much promise. There was a chance of them competing for a playoff spot and beginning a new era of basketball led by their youth. However, injuries and a poor offensive system left the Knicks too far behind the rest of the conference to keep up.

The Wizards, meanwhile, were supposed to take a step back. There was concern that Washington wouldn't be able to keep up with the pack when John Wall started missing games after having surgery, but the emergency of Bradley Beal has kept them going. They're all but guaranteed a playoff spot despite losing Wall since the All-Star break. Now they're just jockeying for position.

Expect the Wizards to win this one relatively easily. They're a better and more complete team and the Knicks are just waiting for this painful season to come to an end.