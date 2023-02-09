One of Kobe Bryant's most iconic jerseys has sold for a record amount at auction.

An autographed jersey that Bryant wore for 25 games during his MVP season in 2007-08 has sold for more than $5.8 million at Sotheby's. That set a new record for the most valuable piece of Bryant memorabilia ever sold at auction, and it is now the second most valuable basketball jersey sold, according to Sotheby's.

Not only did Bryant wear the jersey en route to winning the MVP award, but it is also featured in one of the most recognizable images of the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Bryant wore the jersey during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals when he drained a 3-pointer to give the Lakers a big lead. Bryant popped his jersey to celebrate, and that image can be seen on murals and paintings around the world.

Brahm Wachter, the head of streetwear and modern collectables at Sotheby's, said in a statement to ESPN that this particular Bryant jersey is extremely value because of its cultural significance.

"This jersey is iconic in a way we seldom see in sports artifacts," Wachter said. "The image of Kobe wearing this particular jersey during the NBA Playoffs has permeated in popular culture, reprinted on murals, books, newspapers [and] has become a symbol of his fierce determination and passion that has resonated with audiences across the world."'

In that special 2007-08 season, Bryant averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Bryant would lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals before they fell to the Boston Celtics in six games.

The only jersey that has ever sold for more than Bryant's is one that Michael Jordan wore in Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals. That jersey sold for more than $10 million at Sotheby's last September.