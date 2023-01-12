One of Kobe Bryant's most iconic jerseys is going up for auction at Sotheby's. One of the jerseys from Kobe Bryant's MVP season in 2007-08 is expected to sell for a record amount, according to report from CNBC.

Bryant wore this particular jersey for 25 games in the 2007-08 season, and it was the one he was wearing during Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals when he drained a three-pointer to give the Los Angeles Lakers a big lead. Bryant popped his jersey in celebration, and that image can be seen on murals and paintings around the world.

Sotheby's expects the jersey to sell for anywhere between $5 million and $7 million, which would make it the most expensive piece of Bryant's memorabilia ever sold. One of Bryant's jerseys sold for $3.69 million in 2021, but Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter told CNBC that the significance of this jersey adds extra value.

"To have this jersey from that iconic moment is not only really special, but it has also served as this point of inspiration all over the world of Kobe in this jersey," Wachter said.

Online bidding on the jersey begins on Feb. 2 and will run until Feb. 9.

Even after his death in 2020, Bryant continues to inspire people from all walks of life. Wachter says Bryant's lasting effect on people has had an impact on the sports memorabilia market.

"Kobe is someone who doesn't just inspire basketball players, he inspires other athletes, he inspires executives and business people. It's somebody that touches a lot of different people and so in that sense, I think perhaps he's one of the strongest markets, period," Wachter said.

In that 2007-08 season, Bryant averaged 28.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. Bryant would lead the Lakers to the NBA Finals before the team fell to the Boston Celtics in six games.