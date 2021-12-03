The Los Angeles Clippers (11-11) and the Los Angeles Lakers (12-11) are set to square off in a cross-L.A. matchup on Friday, December 3 at Staples Center. The Lakers have won two straight games, and will benefit from having LeBron James back in their lineup after the superstar small forward cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols. Anthony Davis (thumb) and Avery Bradley (thumb) are both probable for the Lakers. Nicolas Batum (health and safety protocols) is out for the Clippers, who enter this matchup on a three-game losing streak.

Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET. The Lakers are favored by 2 points in the latest Lakers vs. Clippers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 214.5. Before making any Clippers vs. Lakers picks, you need to see the NBA predictions and betting advice from the red-hot simulation model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit on its top-rated NBA picks over the past three-plus seasons. The model enters Week 7 of the 2021-22 NBA season up over $1,500 on all top-rated NBA picks this season. It's also on a stunning 117-77 roll on top-rated NBA picks against the spread that dates back to last season. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Lakers vs. Clippers and it just locked in its NBA picks today. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and betting lines for Lakers vs. Clippers:

Lakers vs. Clippers spread: Lakers -2

Lakers vs. Clippers over-under: 214 points

Lakers vs. Clippers moneyline: Lakers -145, Clippers +125

What you need to know about the Lakers

The Lakers took their game against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday by a conclusive 117-92 score. Los Angeles' power forward Anthony Davis was once again stellar, dropping 25 points to go along with seven rebounds.

LeBron James has been officially cleared to return for the Lakers, and his presence should be felt immediately. Paul George will present a tough matchup, especially after his rest day, but the Lakers have been playing better defensively as of late. The Lakers are 8-15 against the spread thus far in 2021-22

What you need to know about the Clippers

Meanwhile, the Clippers came up short against Sacramento on Wednesday, falling 124-115. Los Angeles was down 99-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Terance Mann (19 points), shooting guard Luke Kennard (19 points), and center Ivica Zubac (17 points) were the top scorers for Los Angeles.

The Clippers have dropped three straight games, but were without George in their most recent 124-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings. George should be well rested and will likely be the best player on the floor in this matchup. The Clippers are 0-5 ATS in their last five games, and 9-12 ATS for the season.

How to make Lakers vs. Clippers picks

The model has simulated Lakers vs. Clippers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the model's Lakers vs. Clippers pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Clippers vs. Lakers? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Lakers vs. Clippers spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks, and find out.